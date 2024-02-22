Rivian is pulling a Tesla. The EV truck and SUV startup announced plans on Wednesday to expand access to its exclusive charging network. The "Adventure Network" will open up to drivers of non-Rivian electric vehicles in the back half of 2024, according to the automaker's fourth-quarter shareholder letter.

The network comprises 400 fast chargers at 67 locations, Rivian said. The company aims to build out hundreds more locations with thousands of additional stalls.

Get Fully Charged Rivian's Tesla-like charging network Back in 2022, California-based EV startup Rivian began building out a charging network exclusively for its owners. That's what Tesla did for its customers starting in 2012, to great success.

This won't upend the American charging landscape quite like Tesla's similar parade of announcements did over the past year. Elon Musk's automaker operates the largest and most convenient charging network in the U.S., but it was historically only for Tesla owners. Soon, most non-Tesla owners out there will be able to top up at any of 12,000 Supercharger plugs.

Still, at this stage in the EV game, greater charger availability, no matter the form, is very much needed to spur EV adoption. Surveys of would-be EV buyers consistently show that charging concerns are keeping people from swearing off of fossil fuels. And that makes sense; right now, charging stations aren't nearly as abundant or dependable as gas pumps.

Most of today's EV owners charge at home. Better public charging infrastructure will be crucial for supporting the next wave of EV buyers—people who park on the street or otherwise lack the privilege of charging at home.

Rivian's move is nice for EV drivers, sure, but it's even better for the company's own charging ambitions. The U.S. government has set aside $7.5 billion for funding EV charging projects nationwide. Those programs won't fund stations that are exclusive to a single brand's vehicles. Rivian also says expanding access will help it offset the costs of building sites.

"Opening our network will enable other customers to benefit from our reliable charging solution, allow Rivian to leverage the fixed costs associated with each charging site, and allow Rivian to apply for committed government grants associated with expanding domestically manufactured fast chargers across the country," the company said.

Contact the author: tim.levin@insideevs.com