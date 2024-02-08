The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably one of the most controversial vehicles in the world right now, and it has been ever since the first prototype went on stage back in 2019 and became famous for having not one, but two pieces of glass shatter after being hit with a metal ball.

Fast-forward to February 2024 and deliveries of the heavily anticipated electric truck have already been underway for three months, so it’s no wonder that more and more people are getting their hands on one.

Get Fully Charged A different kind of comparison YouTuber JerryRigEverything, whose real name is Zack Nelson, put the Tesla Cybertruck against his garage-built Humvee EV conversion to which is better. Both are four-wheel drive and have a truck bed, and both cost about $100,000, but that's about where the similarities end.

Including YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who’s known online as the guy who makes smartphone company execs shake thinking that their new product is next in line for a proper stress test. But Zack Nelson, who runs the YouTube channel, also converted an old military Humvee to run on electricity by using parts from various vehicles, including the motor from an airplane tug and the batteries from a Tesla Model X.

So which is better: a military machine designed to fight wars that was converted to an EV via the do-it-yourself route or a brand-new EV from a company that basically invented the modern battery-powered car?

Well, the tongue-in-cheek video embedded at the top of this page tries to answer this question, sort of. An electric oven and some cookie-making are part of the points system that Zack put together to differentiate the two cars, which isn’t something we can say about any other car comparison video.

In the end, there can only be one winner, but try not to take it too seriously–as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.