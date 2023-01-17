The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has been converted into a zero-emissions hearse and limousine by the British firm Coleman Milne, which prides itself as being the UK’s leading hearse and limousine manufacturer.

The two models are part of Coleman Milne’s Etive range of coach-built ceremonial vehicles and will be built in both left-hand drive and right-hand drive variants for European and UK markets. The company says it will have both models ready for demonstration purposes in the first half of 2023, with type approval scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Moreover, “the Etive range will undertake accelerated structural durability testing at Millbrook in the coming months to validate its integrity across 40,000 miles of road usage,” according to the manufacturer’s website.

“We have long championed the electric hearse at Coleman Milne,” said Graham Clow, National Sales Director at Coleman Milne, “and we’re proud to welcome the Etive hearse and limousine as the latest additions to our range. The excellent, longstanding relationship that we have with Ford enabled us to model the range on its Mach-E platform. The Mach-E is the perfect base for a comfortable, quiet and respectful hearse and limousine, while also providing funeral directors with all the benefits and innovations found in today’s electric vehicles.”

The hearse will have a flat, full-length deck, a glass roof, and three full-size bearer seats with three-point seatbelts. As for optional features, customers – which are inevitably funeral homes – can spec their all-electric hearses with a power lift tailgate, a full-size sliding deck, illuminated signage, and a slide-out under-draw deck.

Compared to an ordinary Ford Mustang Mach-E, Coleman Milne’s vehicle is 114 millimeters (4.48 inches) taller and has an overall length of 6,279 mm (247.2 in). At the same time, the Etive limousine can carry up to seven passengers in “ultimate” comfort and has a total of six doors for “safe, dignified access.”

Both vehicles come with the Mustang Mach-E’s 75 kWh battery, which offers up to 200 miles (321 kilometers) of range on a full charge.

Coleman Milne also makes a Tesla Model S-based hearse called The Wisper Electric Hearse, which has two doors and a maximum range of 220 miles (354 km), for those extra-long last trips.