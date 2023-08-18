Chinese automaker BYD, which is the world’s largest producer of plug-in vehicles, revealed the Bao 5 SUV as the first model in the lineup of its new Fang Cheng Bao marque, which was announced back in June as a “professional personalized sub-brand.”

Billed as a “Super Hybrid Off-Road SUV,” the new Bao 5 features the brand’s Dual-Mode Off-Road (DMO) Super Hybrid Platform: a ladder frame chassis that incorporates both a Xiaoyun gasoline engine at the front and a Blade battery pack nestled between the steel rails, making good use of the cell-to-chassis (CTC) tech which BYD says not only ensures battery safety during extreme off-road scenarios but also significantly boosts overall vehicle safety.

The aforementioned Blade battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor that employs what the Chinese company calls intelligent torque control technology to enable a turning radius of 11.1 feet, which translates to a turning circle of 22.2 feet.

Combined power output is touted at 500 kilowatts (670 horsepower) and there are three differential locks, although it’s not clear why, as there is no transfer case like in a conventional, ICE-powered 4x4 vehicle. In any case, although the press release doesn’t mention details, we presume that the front differential can be mechanically locked, while the rear wheels benefit from an e-locker.

BYD Fang Cheng Bao 5 SUV - platform

There’s also a low-speed gear that can be activated with a push of a button, as well as the previously revealed DiSus-P Hydraulic Body Control System showcased on the YangWang U8 all-electric SUV, paired with double-wishbone independent suspension at both ends.

BYD says that its hybrid platform can achieve fuel savings of 35 percent compared to gasoline-powered off-road vehicles, but the Chinese auto giant doesn’t mention the actual estimated fuel economy of the upcoming Bao 5.

The new-energy vehicle (NEV) was previewed by the SF-codenamed prototype two months ago and is set to go on display at the Chengdu Motor Show starting August 25 in China.

When it goes on sale later this year, the Fang Cheng Bao 5 will be sold through a direct-to-consumer model on the Chinese market, with BYD planning to reach 60 cities by 2024.

In the first half of the year, BYD saw 1,248,168 new plug-in vehicle registrations (hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electric vehicles). BEV-only registrations were lower, at 616,810 units, while Tesla had 889,015 EVs registered in H1.