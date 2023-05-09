The Tesla Giga Texas plant in Austin continues to increase its electric car production rate, reaching another milestone.

According to Teslarati's unofficial sources, the plant is now producing 5,000 Tesla Model Y weekly, which is equivalent to about 250,000 annually (when assuming 50 work weeks).

There is no official confirmation about this now, but Teslarati reports that it obtained photographs of a unique "5k" logo that features Texas longhorns and Tesla's "T" within. We guess that this is in preparation for a jubilee Model Y car, which will be shown soon.

The Tesla Giga Texas factory is following the Tesla Giga Berlin plant, which reached a rate of 5,000 Model Y per week on March 25.

Production is increasing very quickly, because the company officially reported about 4,000 units in early April, and 3,000 was achieved in mid-December.

Here are some of the previously announced milestones:

Tesla produces at the site two different versions of the car: the Model Y AWD, equipped with the 4680-type cells, and the Model Y Long Range AWD, equipped with the 2170-type cells.

Tesla Model Y produced in Texas side-by-side:

Tesla Model Y AWD: 4680-type cells and structural battery pack

279 miles (449 km) of EPA range (19" wheels) or 269 miles (433 km) with 20" wheels

330 miles (531 km) of EPA range (19" wheels) or 318 miles (512 km) with 20" wheels

It's unknown what the proportion of AWD/LR AWD is, but the Model Y AWD probably hit some significant volume because it appeared for the very first time on Tesla's ordering website.

It's expected that the production of the Model Y in Texas will continue to increase, with a growing share of 4680-powered versions.

In the future, the Tesla Giga Texas plant will also produce the Tesla Cybertruck pickup.