This week has brought interesting news from the Tesla Giga Texas plant, related to the Tesla Model Y cars.

According to reports, Tesla is producing and delivering two types of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y right now: the all-new "Tesla Model Y AWD", equipped with 4680-type cylindrical battery cells, and the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, most likely equipped with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells (the same specs as the ones from the Fremont, California plant).

Most recently, the first customers shared info and photos of the Tesla Model Y LR AWD cars delivered from the Giga Texas plant - see Tesla Motors Club forum's topic here. Other reports add that the plant has noticeably increased production rate, unofficially to 2,000-5,000 units per week (depending on sothe urce).

Well, that news does not surprise us. It was announced in April that the Tesla Model Y with non-structural battery packs and 2170 cells will be produced in Texas, in parallel to the all-new 4680 version. We also heard also that the new plant is a "gigantic money furnace" (just like the one in Germany).

If the supply of 4680-type cylindrical battery cells produced in-house is a major bottleneck, then it makes sense to correct the plans and at least temporarily produce both types. This way Tesla can increase the plant's utilization. Let's not forget that the plant in Berlin started with 2170-type cells right away, as it had no chance to get any 4680-type batteries at the launch.

After the recent price increases, the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD starts at $65,990 (without DST), while the new 4680-powered Model Y AWD is available at $61,990 (without DST). Some of the new Model Y earlier this month emerged in Tesla's existing inventory at $63,490 to $65,490.

According to Drive Tesla, the customers who received the MIT Tesla Model Y LR AWD said that they placed orders in October 2021.

The latest drone flyover videos from Texas reveals that the plant is really progressing its ramp up, as there are more new cars in the parking lot and several vehicle carriers. Joe Tegtmeyer notes that production increased to more than 100 cars per day. It's a positive sign.