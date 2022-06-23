The Tesla Model Y version, produced on a limited scale at the Tesla Giga Texas plant, has not avoided price increases, which recently rolled through Tesla's lineup.

According to Reddit user phantom17373, the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y now starts at $61,990, which is $2,000 more compared to the $59,990 reported in April.

At the time, the MIT Model Y was $3,000 less expensive than the Model Y Long Range AWD from California. The Model Y LR AWD recently become more expensive by $3,000, which means that now the difference is $4,000 ($61,990 vs. $65,990).

The MIT Model Y is not listed on Tesla's website for the general public, but according to various reports, the manufacturer displays the offer to reservation holders, who might be interested in selecting this version over the LR AWD car.

However, we must remember that the EPA range of the MIT Tesla Model Y is slightly lower than the Model Y Long Range AWD (279 miles vs. 330 miles).

Another interesting finding is that recently, the new MIT Tesla Model Y emerged on Tesla's existing inventory website, but those were a bit more expensive ($63,490-$65,490) than the one shown above.

Tesla is very likely playing the game to maximize revenues and sell available cars at a higher price, compared to cars in the design studio, which require months or even a year of waiting.

It's also worth noting that the MIT Model Y, shown above, was offered to a reservation holder who was already waiting for a car at $60,990 (ordered some time ago). Therefore, the switch to Model Y from Texas would translate to a $1,000 higher price for him.

Let's summarize what we unofficially know/expect about the new MIT Tesla Model Y: