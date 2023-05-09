The Tesla Cybertruck has long been in the making, but with many prototypes already on the road and a scheduled commercial production start in Q3 2023, it seems the American EV brand has now set its eye on making official accessories for the upcoming all-electric truck.

After the now-patented black wheel covers that were initially seen on the 2019 concept, Tesla has developed something that would benefit those who will use the EV as a work truck.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the company's lithium refinery in Texas yesterday, Elon Musk drove a Cybertruck that was fitted with a black tool rack that seemed to double as a roof rack.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Tool Rack

6 Photos

The sides of the accessory could be used to hang tools, just like you can see in the photos, while the top bars could act as a base for storage boxes, bike racks, or rooftop tents.

There are no official details on the black metal accessory, other than the fact that it exists, with the typical Elon Musk finger-pointing to showcase something new from the company. However, this doesn't necessarily mean it will become an official item on the Tesla online shop, but it's nice to know that the carmaker is looking into providing items that could expand the practicality of the vehicle.

With such an edgy design, even if Tesla won't sell an official roof rack for the Cybertruck, it wouldn't be too hard to make a DIY version of it. But if that's not your cup of tea, you could always call one of the many companies that announced the development of accessories for the upcoming electric truck, even though the vehicle isn't yet on sale.

As a reminder, the Tesla Cybertruck is expected to go into production toward the end of the year, with a special delivery event rumored to be scheduled for September.

As always, we'd like to know what you think of this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.