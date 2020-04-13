This custom Tesla Cybertruck RV camper trailer is truly exceptional. It's a home on wheels and it fits right in with the modernistic design of the Cybertruck.

The trailer is of the fifth-wheel variety and it looks to be on the large side. There are no measurements provided, but it's like 30 feet long or so and the exterior styling, though not quite as angular as the Cybertruck, still features the sharp creases and edges found on Tesla's upcoming electric pickup truck.

The exterior may appear rather basic, but the inside is entirely different. Take a look at the amenities within in our photo gallery below:

Gallery: Cybertruck RV Home

5 Photos

As you can see in the images, there's plenty of room for living within. The Cybertruck home on wheels features a large sleeping area, a full kitchen, a couch that transforms into an eating area and even a shower/bathroom that seems to extend out only when needed.

Additionally, there's solar located on the top of the RV and presumably some sort of energy storage system within (at least that's how we'd spec it).

Of course, these are just renders and anything in the world is possible in rendered form. However, we're fairly certain there will be demand for an RV/trailer that fits with the style of the Cybertruck.

This isn't the first Cybertruck-inspired camper and it certainly won't be the last.