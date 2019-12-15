The Bruder EXP-4 off-road expedition trailer with a fully engineered suspension, chassis and body construction is a Tesla Cybertruck match made on Mars.

Okay, so it's not quite as genius as that adapted fifth-wheel trailer that perfectly matches the outward appearance of the Cybertruck, but if you envision yourself taking the Cybertruck deep into the backcountry, then this camper is a perfect option.

The Bruder EXP-4 doesn’t buck, jolt or bounce around off-road, it’s advanced suspension soaks up undulations and remains in complete control. It's designed to handle rugged terrain with ease and it self levels just like the Cybertruck. Although it seems the capability of this camper likely is beyond what the Cybertruck is able to handle.

Additional features of the Bruder EXP-4 include comfortable arrangements within, a full kitchen, ample storage both inside and out, as well as double awnings, solar panels and even an outdoor shower. It's a home on wheels that can go anywhere you can imagine.

Check it out in the video above and let us know what you think of the Bruder EXP-4/Cybertruck combo in comments.

Video description via Electric Future on YouTube: