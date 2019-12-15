The camper is seemingly even more rugged than the Cybertruck.
The Bruder EXP-4 off-road expedition trailer with a fully engineered suspension, chassis and body construction is a Tesla Cybertruck match made on Mars.
Okay, so it's not quite as genius as that adapted fifth-wheel trailer that perfectly matches the outward appearance of the Cybertruck, but if you envision yourself taking the Cybertruck deep into the backcountry, then this camper is a perfect option.
The Bruder EXP-4 doesn’t buck, jolt or bounce around off-road, it’s advanced suspension soaks up undulations and remains in complete control. It's designed to handle rugged terrain with ease and it self levels just like the Cybertruck. Although it seems the capability of this camper likely is beyond what the Cybertruck is able to handle.
Additional features of the Bruder EXP-4 include comfortable arrangements within, a full kitchen, ample storage both inside and out, as well as double awnings, solar panels and even an outdoor shower. It's a home on wheels that can go anywhere you can imagine.
The futuristic Tesla Cybertruck was designed for function, with the utility of a truck and sports cars like performance, this durable vehicle was built to be capable both on-road and off-road, which makes Cybertruck camping perfect.
What the Cybertruck camper mode needs is a versatile equally high tech trailer camper to perfectly compliment it, and the Australian made Bruder EXP-4 off road expedition trailer with a fully engineered suspension, chassis and body construction is a match made on Mars.
The Tesla Cybertruck is made out of Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel and equipped with immensely controversial Tesla “bulletproof” glass, this electric pickup truck is not easy to ignore in traffic. What the Cybertruck lacks in grace, it makes up for in sturdiness and performance, sporting a powerful drivetrain and a low center of gravity that not only gives it amazing traction control, but also enable the mind-bending acceleration that can take the truck from 0 to 60 in as little as 2.9 seconds. These specs are available in the top level $70,000 version which also has an immense 500 mile range.
With a Tri motor all-wheel drive powertrain that generates an estimated 800 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque, the Cybertruck is able to pull pretty much anything that you can imagine having a whopping towing capability of 14,000 pounds. What this means to us is that you can attach an awesome trailer to it and use it when you go camping, and the EXP-4 from Bruder fits the Cybertruck like a glove.
This rugged camper packs advanced technology that won’t hinder the Cybertrucks natural abilities. The EXP-4 doesn’t buck, jolt or bounce around off-road, it’s advanced suspension soaks up undulations and remains in complete control. Made from 450 grade high tensile circular hollow section steel, the self-leveling capabilities of the Bruder trailer match perfectly with the adjustable air suspension of the Tesla cybertruck.
The monochrome stainless steel exoskeleton of the Cybertruck is perfectly complimented by the epoxy bonded closed cell composite of the Bruder RV, that was tested for durability in 120 degrees Fahrenheit ambient heat and it performed exceptionally well, the special material it’s made of being 60 millimeters thick and being able to handle 10 times its own weight. It seems that these two do not only work perfectly together on a functional level, but are also equally indestructible and well built.
The 14,000 pound towing capacity of the Cybertruck is unrivaled, but no matter how powerful a truck may be, its performance is only as good as the trailer it drags behind. And we already know that the EXP-4 is the absolute king of campers, with a wheelbase and a drawbar designed with the utmost of precision, this trailer can achieve 90° turning angles without even a slight jolt. You can take any sharp turn and the Bruder will loyally follow you without jackknifing. This awesome performance can be achieved thanks to the patented suspension that can lean away, lower or rise up to 12 inches to avoid obstacles such as boulders or even overhanging trees.
Built with performance, aerodynamics and versatility in mind, both the Cybertruck and the EXP-4 can be successfully paired together for an off-road camping experience from the future. With this setup you will benefit from Tesla’s state of the art technology, while traveling safely and comfortably in a sturdy and secure trailer that doesn’t just give you a mere sleeping place, but can be considered an entire high tech home on wheels, with a fully equipped kitchen and more.
This combination is perfect, but tesla is thinking about making an RV of their own. CEO Elon Musk was quoted as saying that Tesla in planning on producing a “sick attachment for the Cybertruck”
With a confirmed solar roof option on the Cybertuck, the potential to add additional solar panels on an overland trailer teases the idea of a self powered mobile home.