It was recently reported that Tesla placed a large order for Cybertruck parts. Now, according to news published by the South Korean website Maekyung.com, the supplier has confirmed the order.

As the story goes, the US EV maker placed an order for A, B, and C Pillar parts for the Tesla Cybertruck. The total order was worth some 300 billion won ($227 million), with the parts coming from supplier Seoyeon E-Hwa.

According to Teslarati, Seoyeon E-Hwa is a division of the Korean Composite Stock Price Indexes (KOPSI), which works to track the Korean Stock Exchange. However, interestingly, the company also produces interior parts for vehicles, along with various pillars.

Seoyeon E-Hwa is currently renting a facility in Monterrey, Mexico, not far from the site of Tesla's upcoming factory. The parts supplier paid 13 billion won for the rental, solely for the purpose of manufacturing parts for the Tesla Cybertruck.

Seoyeon E-Hwa says it aims to send expatriates to Mexico under contract to produce the parts beginning as early as June 2023. The company confirmed that Tesla placed the order and signed a three-year supply contract, which is valid through 2028.

The A, B, and C pillar posts will be used to connect the Cybertruck's body to its roof. The futuristic truck with its rigid, cold-rolled stainless steel exoskeleton will be constructed relying on different design and manufacturing practices than the norm. However, to no surprise, it will still retain common components and methods the auto industry has been implementing for years.

There are still many folks who are skeptical that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Cybertruck dreams may not come true, and/or that his timeline is still too optimistic. While we can't say for sure when the electric pickup truck will arrive or how long it might be before large-scale production is underway, it seems the reality is upon us.

There have been many sightings of various Cybertruck prototypes out testing. Elon Musk and company have reiterated the Cybertruck's latest timeline over and over for some time now. Add to this the fact that the EV maker is ordering parts under contract, with the supplier taking up shop outside of its home country, and it seems inevitable that there will eventually be Cybertruck EVs on our roads.

During Tesla's recent Q3 2023 earnings call, Musk mentioned a potential Tesla Cybertruck handover event that could happen around the end of the third quarter of 2023. Do you think it will be on schedule? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.