Disclaimer: the video above includes offensive language.

Comedian Joe Rogan, who is better known as arguably the world's most famous podcast host, is a big fan of Tesla Cybertruck.

He has been a very vocal Cybertruck fan for some time now, and even got to check out a prototype in person in January 2022 and take it for a quick drive. At the time, he shared some photos of the electric pickup truck prototype on his Facebook page, along with some impressions from his visit at Gigafactory Austin.

He called it "the coolest car" he has ever seen in his life and described it as "insanely attractive in real life." He also said the Tesla Cybertruck "feels like a huge leap into the future." Mind you, he knows a thing or two about the electric pickup, having talked about it with Elon Musk on his podcast several times in the past.

Fast forward to April 2023 and Joe Rogan remains a huge admirer of the Tesla Cybertruck. In a recent The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with comedian Jim Breuer, Rogan made some flattering comments to the Cybertruck, focusing on the electric pickup's capabilities and looks.

Joe Rogan mentioned to Breuer some of the key features of the Cybertruck, including its stainless steel body panels, dynamic suspension system, and original design, adding that these attributes will help the truck blow away the competition.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck

24 Photos

Speaking of the design, Rogan said the Cybertruck is much more impressive in real life than in photos.

"That is the coolest vehicle I've ever seen in person in my entire life," Rogan said. "It looks like it's a hundred years in the future. When you're standing next to it, it's absolutely the coolest-looking car I've ever seen […] If you see it in pictures, it looks badass, but if you see it in person, you realize how big this thing is, and then you get in it, it's gorgeous," he added.

Furthermore, Rogan pointed out that the Cybertruck's bulletproof panels and windows that could stop a 45 round, as well as off-road abilities, will make it a hit with traditional truck buyers.

He predicted that Tesla won't be able to make enough Cybertrucks to satisfy demand, which is something to be expected from a vehicle that reportedly has more than 1.5 million (unofficial) pre-orders.

Tesla is expected to start initial production of the Cybertruck this summer – or "later this year" according to the Q1 2023 Update Letter. Elon Musk said on the latest earnings call that a Cybertruck handover event should take place by the end of Q3 2023, suggesting that the first trucks will be delivered then to customers. Tesla Cybertruck mass production is expected to begin in 2024, though.