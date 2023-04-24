With the first quarter financial results and subsequent statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk about the upcoming production-ready Cybertruck out of the way, the American EV manufacturer is keeping its focus on testing and development of the highly anticipated all-electric pickup truck.

And while the number of Cybertruck prototype sightings has increased steadily over the past few months, this latest one, embedded at the top of the page (shot and uploaded by the user rickster902 of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum) is the first one since Tesla has updated the delivery timeline for the delayed EV truck.

As with every new vehicle, it has to go through a lot of testing procedures and certification programs before it can even be put up for sale, and some of those testing miles have to be performed on public roads, as a car maker can only discover a few of the potential flaws on closed-off courses.

And with the recent disclosure from Tesla that it already has a pilot production line for Cybertruck prototypes up and running, it’s just a matter of time until we see even more units of the test mules on public roads and online.

Recently, during the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk estimated that Tesla will organize a special handover event for the first customer-ready Cybetruck units toward “the end of the third quarter,” which likely means the first deliveries will take place around September.

Inside the Q1 2023 Update Letter, the American electric car maker even provided the first-ever official images of the Cybertruck production line.

Previously, Tesla said that assembly of the all-electric pickup will start this summer, with a ramp-up expected towards the end of the year, but with this latest update, the American company has slightly tweaked its wording, saying that the Cybertruck will enter production “later this year.”

This would mean that the much-anticipated vehicle will finally get into the hands of reservation holders four years after the original prototype was unveiled back in November 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent chip shortage affected carmakers all over the world, including Tesla and its development of the Cybertruck.