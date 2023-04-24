Cupra, which is Seat’s spin-off brand, has revealed a digital two-door concept car known as the DarkRebel, which hints at a possible all-electric halo model that might become a reality in the next decade

Previewed in hologram form during the debut of the very real Cupra Tavascan, the DarkRebel can be explored and configured through Metahype, which is Cupra’s space in the metaverse.

"After 5 years of building the brand CUPRA in a nowadays world, it is time to think about the next step. Our next dream. The CUPRA DarkRebel is the ultimate interpretation of our vision,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra.

And it is indeed a striking vehicle, with sharp lines and an aggressive face, combining the proportions of a sports car with the body of a shooting brake. The long hood and the cabin that’s been pushed towards the rear of the body also play an important role in making the concept look like a classic sports car.

Furthermore, to emphasize the sporty nature of the concept, there’s a central spine that connects the front and the rear of the DarkRebel, resulting in a look similar to the fuel-burning Bugatti Veyron and Chiron.

Inside the new digital-only vehicle, there are “progressive” bucket seats and a “progressive gamifying steering wheel and shifter, that connects the human and the machine all in one,” according to the official press release.

In other words, it was made to appeal to gamers and drivers alike, and considering its metaverse presence, it’s more than likely that it was designed with people younger than 30 in mind.

Speaking of the metaverse, Cupra’s so-called Hyper Configurator offers three environments in which users can transform the concept to their own liking, as per the press release:

- Exponential square: where the Cupra Tribe can live the raw value of CUPRA design; - Exponential cube: where you get a soft spot for the racing world; - Exponential infinite: the highest level of Exponentiality disconnects from reality and embraces a dreamlike, otherworldly, and surreal universe with no constraints from the physical world.

It all sounds very futuristic, but considering the impressive track record of the brand that was once merely a sporty trim level for Seat models, we might just see this thing transformed into something ready for the road, albeit with a much tamer design.

As for the specs, Cupra hasn’t said a word about the drivetrain, but seeing how the DarkRebel might one day materialize as the brand’s halo car, we can expect all-wheel drive and more power than the recently-revealed Cupra Tavascan VZ, which boasts 250 kW (335 horsepower) and 500 pound-feet (679 Newton-meters) of torque.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.