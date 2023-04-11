As first revealed by the online forum Cybertruck Owners Club, a Tesla Cybertruck prototype was reportedly spotted near the company's original factory in Fremont, California. As you can see, the electric pickup truck has steel wheels that haven't been revealed before, and there are also wires taped to the body.

According to user rickster902 on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum website, the Tesla Cybertruck prototype was seen on April 6, 2023, at the Fremont factory. He posted a question after seeing the shot of the "strange rims," and asked people to comment on what's going on with all the wires taped to the truck.

The post was later updated to share that there are Wheel Force Transducers attached to the steel wheels. The post explains that Wheel Force Transducers are a "multi-axial precision measuring system that captures three forces and moments on a rotating wheel."

There have been plenty of Cybertrucks seen in the wild of late as Tesla prepares the electric pickup truck for its first deliveries later this year. It seems almost every time a new "spy shot" of the Cybertruck appears, there's something new to talk about.

For a time it was the truck's potentially changing size, the massive windshield wiper, and the removable side mirrors. Now, it's weird wheels and equipment that's likely unfamiliar to most people.

Electrek notes that the precision measurement devices are probably just another part of the Cybertruck's testing process before production begins. The device manufacturer Kistler explains:

"Wheel force transducers are designed for use in the development and testing of complete chassis and chassis components of different vehicles such as passenger cars, SUV, commercial vehicles, race cars and industrial vehicles. During measurement, a wheel force transducer replaces a standard wheel and measures the forces and moments acting on the tire contact patch."

The Tesla Cybertruck is late to market compared to a few rivals, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV. The Tesla electric truck's official launch has been delayed at least a few times since the automaker first introduced the unique EV. However, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have confirmed that it's coming to market this year, perhaps as soon as this summer. Still, Musk said it will be 2024 before the Cybertruck enters volume production.

