Tesla recently published its Master Plan Part 3, and it's packed with details. However, the information that appears to be getting the most attention on social media pertains to the Cybertruck, which is listed with a battery pack that's only 100 kWh.

Does Tesla have some secrets about the Cybertruck's efficiency, is the battery pack size just a loose estimate, or will there be variants with larger packs?

Tesla's Master Plan Part 3 is an impressive 41-page document about "Sustainable Energy for all of Earth." Not long ago, CEO Elon Musk mentioned that he was wrapping up the latest Master Plan, and then the company and its executives talked about it at the recent Investor Day. However, we've been eagerly awaiting the official copy.

While there's a whole lot to unpack in the plan, and Tesla already did most of the in-depth unpacking at the recent event, the table entitled "Batteries for Transportation" is what we're focused on here.

As you can see, Tesla lists the various vehicle types, along with the specific models, at least in some cases. The fourth entry in the chart is for "Large Sedans, SUVs & Trucks." The document specifically mentions the Tesla equivalent vehicles as the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck. It also shows the battery pack size to be 100 kWh.

We've been aware for some time that Tesla uses 100 kWh battery packs for its flagship vehicles, and it would make sense for it to use the same pack as a starting point for the Cybertruck, though it doesn't seem likely that the huge electric pickup could have a competitive driving range with such a pack.

According to the EPA, the Model S has an estimated driving range of 405 miles. Meanwhile, the heavier Model X is estimated to travel as far as 348 miles under the same conditions and with the same battery pack. Based on these details, it could be possible for the Cybertruck to pull off about 300 miles of range with the same pack, but being able to travel significantly farther seems like a stretch. The bigger concern would be the Tesla truck's range when towing or hauling heavy loads and in colder temps.

As pointed out by Teslarati, rival electric trucks including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T have battery packs that are 130 kWh or more, and Tesla aims to beat rivals on driving range. Perhaps the 100 kWh pack for the Cybertruck is merely a starting point. There's also something to be said about Tesla's efficiency compared to that of other EVs.

Tesla could offer a base model with the 100 kWh pack and maybe around 300 miles of range in the best conditions, though that configuration wouldn't be likely to come to market for a very long time if Tesla's history repeats itself. At this point, we'll have to wait for Tesla for the answers.

In the meantime, let us know what you think is the case here. Do you believe the Cybertruck could introduce a whole new level of efficiency for the brand's future models? Is the goal of the chart to simply provide a rough idea? Let us know in the comment section below.