If you're not yet aware of Tesla's "Master Plan," as penned by CEO Elon Musk himself, you likely haven't been following the automaker that closely over the years. Musk's original Master Plan was published way back in August of 2006.

In typical Musk fashion, the title of the original plan was a bit of a joke: The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).” We encourage you to check it out at the original source here before reading on.

There's a whole lot to take in, and we're not going to summarize it all here, though we have included various links in this article that will take you to our previous articles about the plans. At any rate, it makes more sense for you to read the actual words written by Musk than a summary that won't do them justice.

Fast forward to almost exactly 10 years later, and Musk published the second part of the plan. It appeared on the Tesla blog in July 2016, entitled "Master Plan, Part Deux." Again, give it a once-over for context by visiting the original source.

Today, in the wee hours of the night, Musk sent out the following tweet:

Tesla and Musk have been working to make Master Plans Part One and Part Two a reality for years. While a whole heck of a lot has been accomplished, it didn't happen without hiccups. In fact, the company is still working on Part Two, which includes Full Self-Driving Capability. However, it seems Musk must be pretty confident about how it has all played out thus far, since he's revealed publicly that he's now working on Part 3.

We have no idea what Musk's Master Plan Part 3 will include, but there have been plenty of hints over the years. The most recent of which is the Tesla Bot. However, there could obviously be many other facets.

Let's start with guesses in the comment section. First of all, what do you think will be the root of Musk's upcoming Master Plan Part 3? Second, when should we expect him to publish it? Third, why the current timing?

And, finally, let's take a stab at some potential titles for the upcoming blog post. We're guessing it won't simply be Part 3 or Part Trois, but who knows?