Our good friend Sean Mitchell explains why Tesla Battery day is the company's Master Plan Part Trois. It's a very significant ingredient that should make a massive impact.

What's the Master Plan and how does Mitchell know this is the case? Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote a blog post about his 'Master Plan' back in 2006. He basically said the plan is to build a sports car, use that money to build an affordable car, and do the same again to build an even more affordable car. In the process, work to provide zero-emission electric power generation.

Since then, Tesla has made most of the plans a reality, though the process is ongoing. Musk also published a follow-up blog, about 10 years after the first, entitled 'Master Plan, Part Deux.'

Mitchell has made it a goal to research electric car makers and electric vehicles, as well as battery tech. He travels to EV-related events, visits brand headquarters, and interviews industry experts for more insight.

With all that said, this recent video is something he is very proud of. He has spent 30 hours talking to experts about EV batteries, battery tech, the future of the segment, etc. From what he's learned, he believes Tesla's upcoming Tesla Battery and Powertrain Day will be 'Master Plan Part Trois' (Breaking the $100/kWh at Gigafactory AND increasing volume production to more than 1 TWh).

If you're interested in this topic, check out the video description below. There's plenty of related information in Mitchell's sources. As always, scroll down and leave is a comment.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube:

Tesla Battery Day will be Master Plan Part Trois: A Strategy for affordable energy

Tesla Battery Day will be Master Plan Pt. Trois: A Strategy for affordable energy

Master Plan Part 1:

Create a low volume car, which would necessarily be expensive

Use that money to develop a medium volume car at a lower price

Use that money to create an affordable, high volume car

Source: https://www.tesla.com/blog/master-pla...

Master Plan Part 2:

Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage

Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments

Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning

Enable your car to make money for you when you aren't using it

Source: https://www.tesla.com/blog/master-pla...

Master Plan Part 3:

Breaking the $100/kWh at Gigafactory AND increasing volume production to more than 1 TWh

Reduction in battery production costs

Removal of wet electrode from production process

Implementation of Maxwell, Hibar, Silion(?)

Increase in energy density and battery longevity through chemistry improvements

Jeff Dahn research - 1 million mile battery

Maxwell Dry Battery Electrode - 16x production capacity increase and 10-20% cost reduction

Source: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10...

Battery recycling for reuse of raw materials

Redwood Materials

JB would like to establish a “closed loop”

Sources: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/06/tesla...

https://blog.importgenius.com/maritim...

Greater control of early stage of supply chain

Vertical integration of local raw material mining particularly around lithium, nickel, and cobalt

Projected shortage around Lithium

RK Equity surmises that Tesla could buy Lithium Americas due to existing Tesla ties and Thacker Pass location

Less dependent on China and any trade wars

EO 13817 Trump

Sources: https://www.lithiumamericas.com/thack...

https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...

Deeper level partnerships with suppliers to fulfill battery needs

Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-te...