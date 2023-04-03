According to Autocar, Ford says it will reveal a new electric vehicle on April 6, 2023. The company confirmed it was an electric van, which means it's almost certainly going to be the small E-Transit Courier.

The company promised to introduce a lineup of nine new EVs coming to Europe by 2024, and the E-Transit Courier is the only van option yet to be shown. The entry-level electric Courier van follows the Blue Oval's midsize E-Transit Custom van, as well as the standard, full-size E-Transit.

Ford first brought the fully electric E-Transit to market in 2021 in its standard, full-size configuration. The midsize E-Transit Custom is set to arrive to market in the near future. The smaller E-Transit Courier will likely ride on Ford's B2E platform, which can be adapted for gas and electric powertrains. It was recently spotted in the wild in the form of the E-Turneo MPV.

While Autocar stresses that the Courier hasn't been officially revealed, it should be almost the same as the Puma EV, which is coming to market in 2024. The publication notes that it will probably have a lower payload capacity than its ICE equivalent due to its heavy battery pack.

Both the full-size and midsize E-Transit vans suffer from reduced capacities compared to the gas-powered models. The gas-powered Courier has a maximum payload capacity of 595 kilograms.

The recent spy images of the Tourneo Courier (teaser pictured above) show a new interior complete with Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system and instrument panel, which mirror the dual setup revealed in the new Transit Custom. The E-Transit Courier may also offer the new tilting steering wheel shown in the Custom. It folds out into a small table for the driver.

The upcoming E-Transit Courier joins the list of seven new electric vehicles Ford plans to bring to market in Europe before the end of next year. In addition to the electric Explorer Ford just revealed for the market, a sporty electric crossover is expected, along with several variants based on the different sizes of Transit vans.