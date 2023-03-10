Ford revealed an electric Type A school bus based on the E-Transit chassis at this year’s Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana, which happens between March 7-10 and is described as “North America’s largest work truck event.”

The news that Ford will build an all-electric school bus based on the E-Transit came via Wanda Young, the Global Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Ford Pro, who posted a photo of the zero-emissions kid hauler on her Twitter account.

According to her, this is the first time a full-line automaker is offering a Type A school bus package on an electric powertrain but stopped short of offering additional details, and Ford’s press-related website doesn’t mention anything about this new van.

 

However, we can make some educated guesses based on what we already know. The Type A school bus is the smallest category for this kind of vehicle, designed to carry between 10-20 passengers and with a weight rating of around 10,000 pounds, depending on the sub-type (Type A-1 has a weight rating lower than 10,000 lbs, while Type A-2 can accommodate more).

Usually built on a cutaway van chassis (like the E-Transit), a Type A school bus allows passengers to board through a door behind the front wheels, while the driver has another door on the left side of the vehicle.

As for the powertrain of the Ford E-Transit, the official configurator on the company’s website shows a single option for the cutaway version and that’s a rear-mounted, 198-kilowatt (266-horsepower) electric motor that’s also capable of delivering up to 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque. Additionally, the 68 kilowatt-hours battery pack offers up to 126 miles (202 kilometers) of range on a single charge.

Gallery: 2022 Ford E-Transit: First Drive

2022 Ford E-Transit
7 Photos
2022 Ford E-Transit 2022 Ford E-Transit 2022 Ford E-Transit 2022 Ford E-Transit 2022 Ford E-Transit 2022 Ford E-Transit 2022 Ford E-Transit

The Ford E-Transit all-electric van is the best-selling vehicle of its type in the United States, with the Blue Oval carmaker delivering around 6,500 units last year, a number that is expected to increase in 2023, considering the US Postal Service will purchase 9,250 E-Transits alone.

In related news, Ford’s all-electric van has reportedly saved some 745,000 gallons of gas that would have been necessary to power similar gas-powered vans.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so scroll down to the comments section below and let us know your thoughts.

Read more EV news

alfa romeo plant in italy to build stla large based evs stellantis Alfa Romeo Plant In Italy To Build STLA Large-Based EVs: Stellantis
tesla hardware 4 extra camera slot Tesla's Hardware 4 EVs Have An Unused Forward Camera Slot, But Why?

Source: Wanda Young (Twitter) via Electrek

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com