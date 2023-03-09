Stellantis has announced that it will build vehicles based on the BEV-centric STLA Large platform at its Cassino assembly plant in central Italy.

The facility, which currently makes the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio as well as the Maserati Grecale, is the second plant publicly named to make STLA Large-based EVs, joining the Windsor, Ontario factory in Canada. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares made the announcement today as he visited the Cassino plant located 80 miles south of Rome.

Stellantis said it will share details of the vehicles that will be made in Cassino at a later date. However, it would make sense for the automaker to build future EVs from Alfa Romeo and Maserati at the Italian plant. The company did not say when the first STLA Large vehicles will enter production at the facility, nor dit it share details on the size of the planned investments.

"The Cassino plant has a rich history of innovation and technology. The vehicles we are designing on the STLA platforms will revolutionize the driving experience with cutting-edge features and capabilities, so we trust the skilled workers and the Stellantis site management to master our bold cost and quality targets. The support of our workforce in Cassino and the foresight of local and national officials further electrify our efforts to delight customers with clean, safe and affordable mobility." Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO

Gallery: Stellantis vehicle assembly plant in Cassino, Italy

6 Photos

Opened in 1972, the Cassino Assembly Plant in Piedimonte San Germano, south central Italy is a highly automated facility using more than 1,200 robots. The factory includes stamping, plating, painting and plastic parts operations.

The STLA Large platform is one of four BEV-centric, highly flexible architectures announced by Stelantis in 2021, with the others being STLA Small, STLA Medium, and STLA Frame.

The base for several upcoming vehicles from Stellantis brands, STLA Large is designed to deliver up to 500 miles of electric range and accommodate Stellantis-designed electric drive modules (EDMs) and modular battery packs with capacities ranging between 101 and 118 kilowatt-hours.

The STLA Large platform is expected to underpin future mid-size and large vehicles from Alfa Romeo and Maserati, as well as some future DS models. In North America, the platform will be used by future Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars, as well as the production version of the Chrysler Airflow concept, according to reports.

The first Stellantis vehicles based on the new BEV-centric platforms will debut in 2024.