Stellantis, the multinational automotive conglomerate formed after the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, is determined to replicate its European EV market success in North America.

After announcing record Q4 and full year 2022 global financial results for the entire group yesterday, CEO Carlos Tavares assured investors that Stellantis is ready to bring to North America the strategy that made it No. 1 in commercial electric vehicles in Europe and No. 2 in overall EVs in Europe last year.

"In addition to our record financial results and the focused execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, we also demonstrated the effectiveness of our electrification strategy in Europe. We now have the technology, the products, the raw materials, and the full battery ecosystem to lead that same transformative journey in North America, starting with our first fully electric Ram vehicles from 2023 and Jeep from 2024."

Stellantis also released a teaser for the battery electric Ram ProMaster van, which will be unveiled in the first half of this year and will go on sale in the second half. The automaker did not reveal other details about the ProMaster EV, but a report from MoparInsiders claims the electric van will be heavily based on the Fiat e-Ducato sold in Europe.

The Italian van features a single electric motor making 90 kilowatts (120 horsepower) and 210 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque. European customers get two battery choices, either a 47-kilowatt-hour or 79 kWh battery for a WLTP range of up to 170 miles (280 kilometers) on a single charge.

Following the launch of the Ram ProMaster EV, the truck brand will jump into the EV pickup race next year with the Ram 1500 REV. Speaking of which, Carlos Tavares revealed that the first model year of the electric truck sold out in just three days. Pre-orders began earlier this month, and the truck is slated to arrive in late 2024.

Besides being one of the frontrunners in the European BEV market, Stellantis also dominated the US plug-in hybrid segment last year, with 64,000 sales (+26 percent), led by the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Overall, Stellantis sold 288,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2022, up 41 percent year-over-year. The company now has 23 BEV models on sale and plans to add 9 more this year. By the end of 2024, its BEV portfolio will more than double compared to now to 47 models as the company targets to have more than 75 BEVs globally and global BEV sales of 5 million by 2030.