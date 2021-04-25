Fiat Professional (part of Stellantis) is finally launching the new all-electric Fiat E-Ducato large van, which was announced in mid-2020.

It will be available in various versions with a load volume of 10-17 m3 depending on the version and payload of up to 1,950 kg.

The WLTP range will be up to 170 km (106 miles) with a 47 kWh battery and up to 280 km (174 miles) with a 79 kWh battery. Those batteries will be also covered by a warranty for 8 years/160,000 km or 10 years or 220,000 km respectively.

Full electrical powertrain units and batteries are supplied by SolarEdge Technologies.

Prices and TCO

According to Fiat Professional, the total cost of ownership (TCO) of all-electric and conventional Ducatos will be similar thanks to 40% lower maintenance costs and lower energy/fuel costs for the EV version..

The starting price remains higher than ICE, and in Italy, it starts from "€42,700 + VAT with a trade-in".

"On top of that, the maintenance costs for the E-Ducato will be about 40% lower than a vehicle with a conventional engine. Its total cost of ownership (TCO) in its main missions can therefore be expected to be in line with the diesel versions: a great result, making the vehicle sustainable not only from an environmental perspective, but also an economic one, providing a business-oriented solution. In Italy, the E-Ducato is priced from €42,700 + VAT with a trade-in. Included in the price is the Top Care by Mopar program, including routine maintenance and a warranty extension to 5 years or 120,000 km. With the E-Ducato, it is possible to achieve parity of Total Cost of Ownership (taking into account current incentive conditions and current market rates) compared to a comparable diesel vehicle in just 48 months, based on usage of 20,000 km per year."

Interestingly, Fiat will have to compete with Stellantis' PSA, which introduced its own large electric vans (Peugeot e-Boxer, Citroen e-Jumper and all-electric Opel Movano with Vauxhall version in the UK). All those vehicles are siblings, built on a common base jointly developed by PSA and FCA, but the EV conversion is different.

Partnership with DHL

By the way of the E-Ducato launch, Fiat announced also a partnership with DHL, which will purchase 100 of the first E-Ducatos.

DHL Express already operates in Europe some 500 electric vans and about 14,000 non-electric. By 2030, the company would like to expand its overall fleet to 20,000 and use more than 14,000 EVs (majority of the fleet).

A lot depends on the rollout of the Fiat E-Ducato as the sales potential is huge.

