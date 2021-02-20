SolarEdge Technologies announced that it has been selected as the sole supplier of full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the upcoming Fiat E-Ducato.

It's the first such contract for SolarEdge, which noticeably expanded its offer over the last few years. The company acquired South Korean battery manufacturer Kokam in 2018 and soon thereafter S.M.R.E. Spa (SMRE), a provider of integrated powertrain technology and electronics for electric vehicles (in January 2019).

"SolarEdge e-Mobility division is based on an acquisition made by SolarEdge in January 2019. The e-Mobility division develops end-to-end solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles, including innovative high-performing powertrains and software for electric vehicles. The acquisition has brought technological synergies to both companies and is part of the Company’s execution plan to expand its product offering beyond solar at a time when the world is undergoing a clean energy transformation and e-mobility revolution."

SolarEdge’s e-Mobility division portfolio includes now electric motors, transmissions, battery systems and BMS, on-board chargers, Vehicle Control Units (VCU) and software.

SolarEdge e-Mobility

SolarEdge Chief Executive Officer, Zivi Lando said:

“We are excited to be a part of this significant moment for Stellantis as they introduce an electric version of the very popular Fiat E-Ducato light commercial vehicle to the European market. In combining our full electrical powertrains with Stellantis’ expertise, we are able to offer the market a best-in-class LCV e-mobility solution that responds to the needs of commercial customers and helps meet city centers’ carbon neutral goals. We are honored to have been qualified as a tier 1 supplier of Stellantis and the sole supplier of full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the first production series of these vehicles.”

The Fiat Ducato, first introduced in 1981, turns 40. It's one of the best-selling commercial vehicle in Europe, with more than 3 million units sold.

In 2020, it was the absolute #1 with around 150,000 in Europe (up 7.6% year-over-year) and a market share of 20.5% (3% more than a year ago). Those great results have been achieved despite the general market struggle.

The new all-electric Fiat E-Ducato will be available in all body variants with the same load volume as the conventional Ducato, from 10 m3 to 17 m3, and up to 1,950 kg. According to the latest press release, the range varies from 230 to 360 km (143-224 miles) in "in a typical urban delivery cycle". More detailed specs are available in the launch post.

We wonder whether at some point in the future large electric vans from Stellantis's PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will become one. So far, PSA's large electric vans include:

All of the above are completely different from the Fiat E-Ducato, despite that the Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer, Citroen Jumper and Opel/Vauxhall Movano are siblings, jointly developed by PSA and FCA.