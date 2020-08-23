The all-new all-electric large van alledFiat E-Ducato is already available for orders and within a few months should enter the European markets (Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 in the case of some versions).

There will be multiple versions, including a panel van, chassis cab and passenger configurations, and lengths of the E-Ducato with a load volume of 10-17 m3 depending on version and payload of up to 1,950 kg, or 5-9 passengers.

"The panel van is available in two different heights (2569mm, 2814mm), three different lengths (5413mm, 5998mm, 6363mm) and three different wheelbase sizes (3450mm, 4035mm, 4035XLmm). The chassis cab is offered with a choice of three different lengths (5358mm, 5708mm, 5943mm) and four different wheelbase sizes (3450mm, 3800mm, 4035mm, 4035XLmm), whilst the passenger can be ordered in one size specification seating between 5 and 9 passengers."

The manufacturer has developed two battery options (47 kWh and 79 kWh) and a single 90 kW electric motor version.

The all-electric range of E-Ducato is not particularly high, but let's remember that it's a big van. Depending on the version, WLTP Combined and WLTP City ratings are as follows:

47 kWh version WLTP Combined: from 126 km (78 miles) to 146 km (91 miles)

47 kWh version WLTP City: from 159 km (98 miles) to 193 km (120 miles)

79 kWh version WLTP Combined: from 203 km (126 miles) to 238 km (148 miles)

79 kWh version WLTP City: from 252 km (156 miles) to 309 km (192 miles)

The standard charging options are 7 kW (1-phase) or 11 kW (3-phase) with 22 kW (3-phase) option and 50 kW DC charging option.

According to full specs and prices announced for the British market, the prices start at £47,675 (€53,220/$63,040) excluding VAT (after Government Plug-in Van Grant) in the case of 47 kWh version and at £60,175 (€67,240/$79,580) in the case of 79 kWh version.

As we double-checked the base net price difference (before VAT and grant), the move to the bigger battery (by 32 kWh or 68%) costs an additional £12,500 (€13,960/$16,540). That's about £390 per additional kWh (€436/$516).

Here is more about the standard equipment:

"Standard trim level provides 5-inch touchscreen with DAB Radio and Bluetooth®, automatic climate control, tablet holder, USB charging port, fixed full width steel bulkhead, electric heated mirrors, convertors plug, LED lighting in load area, twin leaf rear suspension, lane departure warning system, advanced emergency braking, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), High Beam Recognition (HBR), Rain & Dusk Sensors (RDS), Electronic stability control (ESC) and driver's air bag. Exclusively for E-Ducato, there is also both 7kW (with 47kWh) and 11kW (with 79kWh) on-board chargers as well as a mode 3 charging cable. E-Ducato has been engineered to be capable of charging at both 22kW and 50kW DC. Over and above this specification, eTecnico receives 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SatNav, rear parking camera with reverse parking sensors, blind spot and rear cross path detection, embroidered headrests, front fog lights, heated electrically folding door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, leather steering wheel and chrome air vent surrounds."

Fiat E-Ducato specs:

All-electric range:

47 kWh

79 kWh (68% or 32 kWh more)

10-year battery warranty

(68% or 32 kWh more) 10-year battery warranty 0-50 km/h (30 mph) in less than 6 seconds

top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

front-wheel drive

electric motor maximum output of 90 kW and 280 Nm of torque

load volume of 10-17 m3 depending on version

depending on version payload of up to 1,950 kg (depends on version)

(depends on version) Standard on-board charger: 7 kW (single-phase) or 11 kW (three-phase) depending on version, and 22 kW (three-phase) option

DC fast charging (option) up to 50 kW

Gallery: Fiat E-Ducato