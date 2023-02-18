Ram has closed reservations for its 1500 REV pickup truck, just 5 days after order books opened. The exact number of reservations made was not disclosed. Ram is likely trying to build hype around its electric truck, and we wouldn't be surprised if reservations opened again in a few months time. The 1500 REV was revealed as part of a Super Bowl half-time commercial and could be reserved with a fully refundable $100 deposit.

The 1500 REV is set to go into production in late 2024 and promises to "push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time". Although exact specs have not been revealed yet, the 1500 REV clearly caught the attention of many.

First shown as a concept at CES last month, the production 1500 REV shares similar styling cues however it loses out on certain features the concept had like detachable third-row seating. The 1500 REV will ride on Stellantis’ STLA Frame architecture, which can reportedly accommodate battery packs between 159 kWh and 200 kWh in size.

The Ram 1500 REV will be a direct competitor to the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Sierra EV, Rivian R1T and Chevy Silverado EV when customer deliveries begin in Q4 2024. Pricing will be interesting to see with no information being given yet. Ram might offer a sub $50k affordable version of its electric truck, like Ford and Chevy do, or it could instead market it as a premium Rivian rival and not sell any version for under $70,000.