The all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is back in the limelight at the 2022 SEMA Show, and it brings several updates compared to the iteration unveiled in August.

For starters, we get to learn some powertrain specifications, with Dodge announcing nine possible outputs for the all-electric muscle car concept. The automaker will be showing three different battery-electric power levels at SEMA, as well as two levels of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades for each power level.

Dodge says it is taking a stair-step approach to its electrified performance, with 400-volt system output levels of 340 kilowatts (456 horsepower) and 440 kilowatts (590 horsepower) and a factory-delivered 800-volt SRT Banshee powertrain package.

For the base 340-kW model, Dodge offers an eStage 1 performance upgrade that lifts power to 370 kW (495 hp) and an eStage 2 upgrade taking the output to 400 kW (535 hp). For the 440-kW model, the eStage 1 dials things up to 470 kW (630 hp), while the eStage 2 reaches 500 kW (670 hp).

The Direct Connection Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance upgrades are said to use a "crystal" key that plugs into the dash. Unfortunately, Dodge is keeping the base output and Direct Connection upgrade levels for the 800-volt Banshee range-topper secret for now.

To go with the newly announced powertrain specs, the automaker has given the Charger Daytona SRT Concept some visual updates, including a new Stryker Red exterior color, lightweight carbon fiber wheels and drag radials for an even more serious muscle car look.

Originally shown in a hue called Greys of Thunder during Dodge Speed Week as part of the lead-up to the Woodward Dream Cruise, the electric muscle car concept now sports a tri-coat Stryker Red exterior paint to celebrate the Stage 2 Banshee performance upgrade.

In addition, the concept features "Stage 2" fender badging and new 18-inch Direct Connection lightweight carbon-fiber concept wheels with 305 mm drag radials.

Dodge says the Charger Daytona SRT's power levels are matched to nine unique paint colors and nine different wheel combinations. These will be displayed at SEMA via videos to illustrate the visual and performance customizations envisioned for the Dodge concept car.

"The SEMA Show is one of the great gatherings of the performance culture, and Dodge isn't going to shy away as we develop the next generation of muscle car – one that just happens to be fully electric. Technology moves forward and the customizers and tuners move right along with it. We're demonstrating how old-school hot-rodding will thrive in an electrified muscle-car future." Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer

At the SEMA Show, Dodge will also conduct Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept car consumer clinics regarding the tuning of the patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust – the world's first BEV exhaust system. The automaker will use consumer feedback to create a one-of-a-kind sound signature for its upcoming electric Charger muscle car.