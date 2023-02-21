Porsche will reportedly launch an all-new, all-electric variant of its best-selling Cayenne SUV, which will be sold alongside a reworked version of the current-generation Cayenne powered by internal combustion engines.

The report comes via the British magazine Autocar, which writes that the German brand is eyeing 2026 as the debut year for this new version of its massively-successful model, two years after the upcoming smaller, electric-only Macan will be revealed in production form.

Porsche is also reportedly working on a bigger, more powerful seven-seat electric SUV that’s slated for a 2027 launch, growing the company’s zero-emissions SUV lineup from zero to three in less than a decade.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift teasers

10 Photos

As for the current-gen ICE Cayenne (pictured in the gallery above), it will get a substantial facelift instead of a complete refresh and will be sold alongside the upcoming EV version for many years to come.

Autocar writes that the new Cayenne EV (the name isn’t official yet) is already under development and will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, made in collaboration with Audi and set to underpin the all-electric Macan and Audi Q6 E-tron, which are said to be closely related.

Details on the Cayenne EV are slim at the moment, but we can make some educated guesses based on what we know from our early drive of the prototype Macan EV. Back then, we learned that the PPE platform will feature 800-volt hardware and charging speeds of up to 270 kilowatts, as well as a modular approach to batteries, with the smaller Macan expected to have a 100-kilowatt-hour pack in its floor.

But considering the Cayenne will be larger than the Macan, it’s expected to have a bigger battery pack so that it can compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Tesla Model X. The new zero-emissions Porsche is set to receive two permanently excited motors – one on each axle – with specs that are believed to exceed 603 horsepower (450 kW) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque in the flagship variant.

Rear-wheel steering, advanced torque vectoring, and an electronically controlled rear axle differential lock are also said to be available when the new Porsche Cayenne EV SUV will be revealed in 2026.

Pricing information is non-existent but considering today’s ICE-powered Cayenne starts at around $72,000 and goes all the way up to $200,000, the battery-powered version is probably going to be in the same price range.