The Porsche Taycan is approaching its fourth anniversary, which means a refresh is on its way and, interestingly, all three body styles appear to be in the pipeline for the update, meaning the standard Taycan, Taycan Sport Turismo, and Taycan Cross Turismo will get slightly revised looks, interior, and specs.

Our spy photographers captured the best set of photos yet of the trio of prototype EVs made by the Zuffenhausen-based carmaker, showing a sort of cover on the front bumper and a modified, camouflaged rear bumper. As far as we can make out from the pictures, the headlights and tail lights appear to be unchanged from what’s currently available, but we expect this to change as development on the facelift continues.

Also, all the prototypes spotted in northern Europe by our photographers have tow hooks, which indicates Porsche is doing some sort of towing tests, and not just testing the durability of the updated parts.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan new spy photos

45 Photos

The original Porsche Taycan was unveiled in 2019, with the crossover-like Taycan Cross Turismo arriving in 2021 and the wagon-esque Taycan Sport Turismo being revealed a year later. So while the standard Taycan will be four years old in 2023, the other two trims are a bit newer, and it’s interesting that Porsche is likely going to update the whole range, even though the Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo still have some time left until they turn four years old, which is usually when a mid-cycle refresh occurs.

There’s no official information yet on the specs of the refreshed Taycan, but rumors are saying that the German carmaker is preparing an over-the-top version with three electric motors and around 1,000 horsepower, enough to rival the top-spec Tesla Model S Plaid. This hasn’t been confirmed by Porsche, but our spies got a chance to snap some photos of the cheeky, TDI-badged prototypes that supposedly had the 1,000-hp powertrain.

The facelifted Taycan is expected to debut towards the end of 2023, at a starting price that is likely to be higher than what’s currently on offer.