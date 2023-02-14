Tesla has received regulatory pre-approval for several modifications to the European variants of the Model S and Model X, including for the upcoming Hardware 4.0 Autopilot driver assistance system, which is expected to debut soon.

The changes were spotted by a user of the German Tesla Fahrer Und Freunde (TFF) forum, who uploaded a set of snapshots coming from the Netherlands, where the company has its European headquarters.

Here’s the list of changes submitted on January 20, 2023:

Introduction of Generation 4 complex vehicle control system (Autopilot);

Introduction of new car computer and GNSS antenna;

Introduction of Gen3 inverters to ######m1# drive units;

Change to Automatic Dipped and Main Beam Sensor;

Unification of Model X brake system application;

Introduction of new stay arm for Model X interior rearview mirror;

Update to manufacturers engine code;

Update to the vehicle’s rear badging;

Update to the vehicle’s maximum vehicle speed.

The first two positions clearly indicate the new Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer, while the others show some interesting changes, like the introduction of a new generation of inverters, new badging for the rear of the vehicle, and updated top speeds for the two cars.

Specifically, the Model X and Model S will have a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), the Model X Plaid will go up to 262 km/h (163 mph), and the Model S Plaid will be able to reach 280 km/h (174 mph) as standard. With the optional Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit, however, the Model S Plaid will be capable of 322 km/h (200 mph).

In other words, the Model S Plaid’s standard top speed has gone down from a previously available 300 km/h (186 mph) to 280 km/h (174 mph).

We previously reported that Tesla filed for regulatory approval in China for the changes regarding the Autopilot/Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite, which will reportedly feature new, high-resolution cameras, as well as a radar, which was removed by the carmaker in a bid to rely on a vision-only system.

Elon Musk also confirmed in January 2023 that the Cybertruck, which will enter limited production in Summer 2023, will debut with the new, more powerful Hardware 4.0 (HW 4.0), also known as the Full Self-Driving Computer 2 (FSD 2), but these new filings in Europe show that updated variants of the Model S and Model X will also feature the new computer.

Additionally, the report from China claims that the new hardware was spotted on a refreshed Model 3, so it’s clear that Tesla will eventually offer the updated driver assistance system on all its passenger models. And while this is good news for potential customers, it seems that people who already bought a Tesla will be stuck on the currently-available Hardware 3.0, as the company’s CEO stated that it won’t be “economically feasible” to retrofit the new, more powerful computer on current models.

What’s your take on these changes? Let us know in the comments below.