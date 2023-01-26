The Tesla Cybertruck will be released with the company’s Hardware 4 computer, making it the first model in the American EV maker’s lineup to benefit from the upgraded functions of the yet-to-be-detailed electronic brain.

The statement belongs to CEO Elon Musk, who said during the company’s Q4 and Full Year 2022 earnings call that the delayed Cybertruck will enter limited production in Summer 2023, with an expected ramp-up in early 2024:

“Cybertruck will have Hardware 4. And to be clear, for 2023, Cybertruck will not be a significant contributor to the bottom line, but it will be into next year. It’s an incredible product. I can’t wait to drive it personally, and it will be the car that I drive every day. It’s just one of those products that only comes along once in a while, and it’s really special,” Musk added.

Tesla’s current vehicles use the company’s so-called Hardware 3.0 computer, which was revealed in 2019 and was made available as a retrofit upgrade for owners that had their cars fitted with the previous, 2.5 version of the hardware.

Hardware 3.0 (or Full Self-Driving Computer 1) initially added some interesting features over the previous version, like visualizations for traffic lights, traffic cones, and garbage cans, and also showed arrows on the roadway of the navigation system. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Computer 1 also has a lot more computing power than the previous version made by NVIDIA.

Details for the next generation of hardware and software are almost non-existent, but we do know that it will likely be called FSD Computer 2 and that it will reportedly have three times the computing power of the current Hardware 3.0.

We’ll probably get more official details during this year’s Tesla Investor Day, which is scheduled for March 1 and will be live streamed from the company’s Giga factory in Texas. The EV maker says the event will allow its investors to “see [its] most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with [the] leadership team.”