People have been waiting for the retrofit of the FSD 2.5 for the 3.0 hardware for months. So it was apparently with no expectations that the owner of the Electric Dreams YouTube channel scheduled it. This video shows his surprise to see that Tesla would actually do what Elon Musk promised back in March. Now he rides a 2018 Model X P100D with the latest Autopilot hardware, which implies that, if you are also waiting for that, you could try to schedule your retrofit right now.

Gallery: You Can Already Schedule Your FSD Hardware Upgrade From 2.5 To 3.0

17 Photos

Forgive the channel owner’s Elon Musk impersonation attempt. We know it adds nothing to the fact that Tesla CEO promised on March 26, 2019, that the Full-Self Driving (FSD) buyers would have the retrofit of the 2.5 hardware to the 3.0 equipment. But it was his shot at making the video more entertaining.

The channel owner – whose identity we have no idea – got the 2019.36.2.1 update and then discovered the features he was missing due to the old hardware. That is when he decided to make the appointment for the 3.0 FSD module.

Do not confuse it for the MCUv2 retrofit Elon Musk promised on March 27, 2018. That is still being demanded by MCUv1 car owners in a Change.org petition now with over 5,300 supporters.

This one relates solely to Autopilot and is for free to people that bought FSD. In fact, the hardware change was probably already included in the price.

According to the video, the technician expected the retrofit to take just 15 minutes, but it ended up taking an hour and a half only on the hardware installation. According to the channel owner, because the Model X would not go into Service mode. Then the technician spent two more hours setting everything up.

We are not sure that will be the case with every FSD retrofit, but be prepared to wait for three and a half hours for the service to be completed.

Interestingly, that does not mean Autopilot is readily available after the retrofit ends. The car warns that it needs to calibrate sensors again before the software can be used still. We have no idea how long this calibration takes, but the Electric Dreams channel will hopefully clarify that in a future video.

With this retrofit on its way, we just expect Tesla to do the same for MCUv1. After all, people are willing to pay for it – better than paying for another MCUv1 that will certainly fail – and Musk promised it would be available soon. It is a pity that it is taking much longer than the 15-minute retrofit in 3.5 hours.

Source: Electric Dreams via Teslarati