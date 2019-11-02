Recently we saw that some are wondering whether the Tesla Full Self-Driving option is worth an additional expense of $6,000 (price for the U.S.).

This month, we received an official answer from Tesla - this particular option is not worth $6,000... because it's worth $7,000. A full $1,000 more (a similar increase is reported in other markets).

Since the Tesla Autopilot (assist system that "Enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.") is standard, let's take a look at what the Full Self-Driving Capability option includes.

Currently, the package offers four main features:

Navigate on Autopilot : automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars.

: automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars. Auto Lane Change: automatic lane changes while driving on the highway.

automatic lane changes while driving on the highway. Autopark: both parallel and perpendicular spaces.

both parallel and perpendicular spaces. Summon: your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot. Really.

It's not a secret that usability of those four things is limited and not worth $7,000 today. Tesla set the price so high because it includes upcoming updates that are promised to offer fully autonomous driving capability.

Coming later this year: Recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs.

Automatic driving on city streets.

Interestingly, with just two months left in 2019, Tesla still says that automatic driving is coming later this year. Taking into consideration Tesla's timing, it's hard to say when the FSD update will arrive and whether it's worth it to pay $7,000 now so that you don't have to pay even more in the future.