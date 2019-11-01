According to the latest Tesla safety report, during the third quarter of 2019, Tesla cars set a new all-time record of avoiding an accident.

On average, the company registered one accident for every 4.34 million miles driven when Autopilot was engaged. That's almost 10-times better than the U.S. average.

Even those without using Autopilot or other safety features, Tesla was way above the industry average (see our chart below).

Tesla Safety Report – Q1 2019

"In the 3rd quarter, we registered one accident for every 4.34 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 2.70 million miles driven. For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.82 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 498,000 miles."

