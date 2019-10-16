Tesla vehicles have a reputation for safety despite some marginal issues that have pulled down Model S and Model X ratings as of late. However, the Model 3 is arguably one of the safest cars on the road today and that's substantiated by crash-test ratings across the globe.

The National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) gives it a perfect five-star rating. In fact, based on the organization's data, the Model 3 shows the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested. However, since the NHTSA doesn't officially publish that information to the public, nor does it ever "RANK" cars, it's not so happy that Tesla has revealed the information.

It seemed to take forever for the for the Insurance Institue for Highway Safety (IIHS) to finally release its all-encompassing Tesla Model 3 data. But, it was worth the wait since, amid much skepticism, the agency designated the Model 3 as a coveted Top Safety Pick+.

We could go on and on about how the Model 3 has succeeded immensely in other markets when it comes to safety: Euro NCAP, Australian/New Zealand NCAP, etc., but hopefully we've made our point.

When it comes to Tesla, it seems safety is at the very top of its list, aside from efficiency, saving the environment, and promoting other brands to move forward with electrification. It comes as no surprise that despite Tesla's seemingly dire financial situation, it takes the time to crash test its cars and assure the best results.

