The Tesla Model 3 is now officially the first Tesla to earn the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's top honors. The Model X hasn't been tested by the organization, which isn't uncommon among expensive, luxury SUVs. The Model S missed the mark due to its Marginal headlights and Acceptable rating in the difficult Small Overlap Front driver's side crash test.

The Model 3 received the IIHS' top rating of Good in all six crash tests. In addition, it earned a Good rating for its headlights, as well as the top rating of Superior for its front crash prevention system.

Each year, the IIHS makes it more difficult to earn its coveted Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards by changing the criteria for qualifying. The "+" award requires Good headlights, which is a factor that leaves many otherwise safe cars out. It also requires the top rating in the exceedingly difficult passenger-side small overlap test, which wasn't administered in the past.

According to the IIHS, full criteria for the Top Safety Pick+ designation includes:

Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint

Advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention

Good headlight rating

Stay tuned for a much more in-depth article that breaks down all the categories and provides charts and videos from IIHS.

Video Description via IIHS on YouTube: