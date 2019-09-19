It's the top honor when it comes to U.S. vehicle safety.
The Tesla Model 3 is now officially the first Tesla to earn the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's top honors. The Model X hasn't been tested by the organization, which isn't uncommon among expensive, luxury SUVs. The Model S missed the mark due to its Marginal headlights and Acceptable rating in the difficult Small Overlap Front driver's side crash test.
The Model 3 received the IIHS' top rating of Good in all six crash tests. In addition, it earned a Good rating for its headlights, as well as the top rating of Superior for its front crash prevention system.
Each year, the IIHS makes it more difficult to earn its coveted Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards by changing the criteria for qualifying. The "+" award requires Good headlights, which is a factor that leaves many otherwise safe cars out. It also requires the top rating in the exceedingly difficult passenger-side small overlap test, which wasn't administered in the past.
According to the IIHS, full criteria for the Top Safety Pick+ designation includes:
Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint
Advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention
Good headlight rating
Video Description via IIHS on YouTube:
Green vehicles shine in IIHS safety tests - IIHS News
IIHS news release • September 19, 2019
Tesla earns its first-ever safety award from IIHS for Model 3
ARLINGTON, Va. — Tesla has picked up its first award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, as the 2019 Model 3, its less expensive sedan, qualifies for TOP SAFETY PICK+.
The Model 3 joins one other all-electric plug-in vehicle, the Audi e-tron, in the IIHS winner’s circle. A hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, the Hyundai Nexo, also recently qualified for an award.
The Chevrolet Bolt, an all-electric small car, misses out because its headlights cause too much glare, earning a poor rating.
