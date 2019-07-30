Tesla Model 3 has received 5- star safety rating from ANCAP, which applies to all Australian and New Zealand variants of the car.

According to the press release, Model 3 achieved strong results in both areas - occupant protection and active collision avoidance:

Adult Occupant Protection - 96%

Child Occupant Protection - 87%

Vulnerable Road User Protection - 74%

Safety Assist - 94% (highest result ever)



As you can see in the video and photos shared by ANCAP, there is a Euro NCAP logo on Model 3 and it seems those are the same photos/videos. Model 3 received a similar 5-star result from Euro NCAP several weeks ago.

"A score of 96% was achieved by the Tesla Model 3 for Adult Occupant Protection with full points achieved for the driver in three of four destructive crash tests. Full points were also scored by the front passenger in the frontal offset test which simulates a head-on crash. Maximum points were scored for child occupants in the side impact test. Of equal note was the 94% score for Safety Assist – the highest Safety Assist score achieved against current protocols. The Model 3 is equipped with a range of driver assistance systems including an advanced lane support system capable of emergency lane-keeping which actively intervenes to avoid steering into the path of an oncoming or adjacent vehicle."

ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Mr James Goodwin said: