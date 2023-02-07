A prototype of the Porsche 718 Boxster EV has been spotted charging at an Ionity station in Europe, offering a glimpse of what the upcoming German all-electric sports car will be capable of in terms of charging power.

The photos, embedded below, were originally captured by Twitter user @nextmove_de and later reshared by @electricfelix on his account. They show a camouflaged and dirty development prototype charging via its rear-mounted port at a rate of 177 kilowatts with the battery State of Charge (SoC) at 53 percent.

It’s interesting to note that while this is an above-average charging rate, it’s quite far off from Porsche’s aim of over 270 kW with the currently-in-development Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that serves as a base for both the all-electric Boxster and upcoming Macan EV.

The PPE will use an 800-volt battery system that will be able to top-up the SoC from 5% to 80% in 25 minutes, at least on the Macan’s 100 kWh gross capacity battery. Porsche has been tight-lipped about the upcoming 718 Boxster and Cayman EV duo, so we can only assume what the next generation of the German brand’s sports car will feature.

Judging from what we know from the upcoming Macan EV, we can make some educated guesses and say that the Boxster EV might come as standard with a single rear-mounted electric motor, while a dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) setup might be available as an optional extra, which would make the new electric Boxster the first to feature AWD in the model’s history.

Porsche currently has an all-electric prototype dubbed the GT4 e-Performance that’s very likely a test bed for the technology that will be used in the upcoming Boxster/Macan EVs. With a maximum power output of 1,088 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and an 82 kWh battery pack, it’s certainly a nice showcase vehicle, but it’s unlikely that the series-production version will have this much power because it would be more than what other, more expensive Porsche models offer.

The starting price for the 2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV is expected to be around $80,000, which would make it around $15,000 more than the currently-available entry-level Boxster with an internal combustion engine.