Porsche has taken its GT4 e-Performance race car to Sweden, where it's undergoing a series of tests to prove its credentials in rough weather conditions. Earlier this week the GT4 e-Performance participated in the Race of Champions event, which takes place just 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

The below video shows the GT4 e-Performance completing several laps of the ice track, illustrating its remarkable acceleration and traction control.

The GT4 e-Performance is powered by an 82 kWh battery pack and is AWD. Porsche claims it can charge from 5 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes thanks to its 900-volt architecture. Although Porsche hasn't disclosed whether the e-Performance uses two or three motors, we do know it can produce up to 1088 hp in short bursts. For reference, e-Performance's 'standard' power output is 603 hp.

Porsche claims the GT4 e-Performance can last for 30 minutes when driven hard in a race setting. A convenient amount of time, given each Porsche Carrera Cup race is roughly half an hour long.

Undoubtedly, the GT4 e-Performance is being used as a test bed for Porsche's upcoming EV sports cars. As you may be aware, the Cayman/Boxster lineup is going electric. The Cayman and Boxster EVs will use Porsche's Premium Platform Electric chassis. They will also reportedly be considerably more powerful than today's ICE versions in an effort to compensate for the extra weight of a battery pack.

Although we don't have an exact release date for the electric Cayman/Boxster, a mid-late 2024 reveal ahead of first deliveries in early 2025 sounds relatively accurate. In the meantime, an electric version of the Macan crossover will arrive in a few months time.