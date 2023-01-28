Tesla, the world's largest electric car manufacturer, has a potential annual output to produce roughly 2 million electric vehicles annually.

Considering that in Q4, the company produced and sold more than 400,000 units, we can assume that the plants are already running at over 1.6 million units per year, with a target to achieve 1.8 million sales in 2023.

In this post, we will walk through Tesla's EV manufacturing plants to see what's new at each of the sites and what is the progress related to the Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric truck and the Tesla Cybertruck pickup.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California - up to 650,000/year

Tesla's Fremont factory has the potential to produce up to 550,000 Model 3/Model Y a year, plus up to 100,000 refreshed Model S/Model X.

According to Tesla, each of its EV factories produced a record number of vehicles in 2022, so also Fremont is running at its peak.

Tesla Giga Nevada (Gigafactory 1) in Nevada

Tesla's first gigafactory is a lithium-ion battery cell plant, which makes 2170-type cylindrical battery cells in partnership with Panasonic, as well as other products (drive units, power electronics, energy storage systems, and parts).

Earlier this month, Tesla officially announced a $3.6 billion investment at the site to produce also the all-new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells (100 GWh per year with a potential for more) and Tesla Semi electric trucks (potentially roughly 50,000 Tesla Semi per year).

The Tesla Semi's status is currently "Pilot production," described also as limited production by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. The previous status was "Early production" in the Q3 2022 financial report and "In development" in the Q2 2022 financial report.

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Gigafactory 3) in China - over 750,000/year

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant has the potential to produce over 750,000 Model 3/Model Y per year. The plant remains the company's export hub.

"Since our Shanghai factory has been successfully running near full capacity for several months, we do not expect meaningful sequential volume increases in the near term. Gigafactory Shanghai remains out main export hub, supplying vehicles to most markets outside of North America."

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) in Germany - over 250,000/year

Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany produces the Tesla Model Y (powered by 2170-type cylindrical battery cells) since March 2022.

In December, the company announced that 3,000 Tesla Model Y were produced in a single week for the very first time. The capacity is estimated at over 250,000 annually.

At some point in the future, the company intends to start production of a new version powered by 4680-type cylindrical battery cells. Meanwhile, customers can select new premium paint colors:

"We also introduced two new multi-layer paint colors from our advanced paint shop at our Berlin factory - Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red."

Tesla Giga Texas (Gigafactory 5) in the US - over 250,000/year

Tesla Giga Texas in Austin started production of the Tesla Model Y in April 2022. This version of the Model Y is equipped with 4680-type cylindrical cells and a structural battery pack.

However, because the supply of 4680-type cells is limited, the plant later started production of the "legacy" version with 2170-type batteries and non-structural batteries.

According to the company, the plant recently produced 3,000 Model Y (all versions) in a single week. Meanwhile, the supply of 4680-type cylindrical battery cells increased to 1 million units per week, which is enough for more than 1,000 electric cars (a third of the plant's production).

It's important to note that the 4680-type cylindrical battery cells are produced now also locally at Giga Texas (on top of Tesla's Kato Road pilot facility in Fremont, California). Unfortunately, we don't know the production rate.

In mid-2023, the Giga Texas plant will start production of the Tesla Cybertruck all-electric pickup (current status "Tooling"), although Tesla says that we have to wait until 2024 for volume production.

Tesla installed manufacturing capacity

Total of over 1,900,000 per year (up to 650,000 at the Tesla Factory, over 750,000 at the Giga Shanghai and over 250,000 at the two new plants: Giga Berlin and Giga Texas).

