In November, new passenger car registrations in the UK increased by 23% year-over-year to 142,889. This reduced the year-to-date sales gap to 3.4% compared to 2021.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports 39,558 new passenger plug-in car registrations in November (up 22% year-over-year), which represents about 27.7% of the market (compared to 28.1% a year ago).

The all-electric car sales outpaced the overall market with a 35% year-over-year increase and a strong result of 29,372 units. It means that one in five new cars was all-electric.

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids were down almost 6%. Non-rechargeable hybrids increased 67% year-over-year so the results are pretty mixed in terms of powertrains.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – November 2022

BEVs: 29,372 (up 35% year-over-year) at a market share of 20.6%

PHEVs: 10,186 (down 6% year-over-year) at a market share of 7.1%

Total: 39,558 (up 22% year-over-year) at a market share of 27.7%

So far this year, more than 317,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of over 21%.

New plug-in car registrations, year-to-date in 2022:

BEVs: 224,919 (up 38% year-over-year) at a market share of 15.1%

PHEVs: 93,046 (down 12% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.3%

Total: 317,965 (up 18% year-over-year) at a market share of 21.4%

For reference, in the twelve months of 2021, some 305,281 plug-in electric cars were registered (up 74% year-over-year) at 18.5% market share.

More details, including also other types:

Top models

The Tesla Model Y once again made a splash in the UK, becoming the second most registered car with 4,229 units.

This significant achievement allowed it to strengthen the Model Y's position year-to-date - currently #9 with 24,887 units.

The Tesla Model Y was also #2 in September (8th YTD), #2 in June (10th YTD), and #1 in March (#6 YTD).

The brief stats provided by SMMT do not allow us to see individual registration results for electric cars. What we do now is that no other standalone BEV entered the top 10.

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 24,352 were registered last month (down 22% year-over-year). Out of that, about 1,974 were all-electric (up 15%), which translated to a market share of 8.1%.

Opel's Vauxhall reports that its Vivaro Electric remains the best-selling electric LCV in the UK with 3,750 units (496 in November).