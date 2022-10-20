During the third quarter of 2022, Tesla accelerated the expansion rate of its Supercharging network around the world.

The number of new stations amounted to 312, which is the second-highest quarterly result ever, after the all-time record in Q4 2022. The year-over-year growth is above 8%.

The number of new individual connectors increased by 14% year-over-year to 2,718, which also is the second-highest quarterly result so far.

The average ratio of connectors per station amounted to 8.7 (up 5% year-over-year).

Quarterly results:

312 new stations - 8% more than a year ago

2,718 new individual connectors (stalls) - 14% more than a year ago

8.7 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 5% more year-over-year

Number of new Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q3 2022

Additionally, Tesla continues to expand the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot in Europe, where customers can use some of the Superchargers in a total of 14 countries.

Number of Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q3 2022

As of the end of the quarter, Tesla increased the cumulative number of Supercharging stations and stalls to:

4,283 stations - 32% more than a year ago

38,883 individual connectors (stalls) - 33% more than a year ago

9.1 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 0.9% more than a year ago

Europe recently crossed 10,000 individual connectors and is close to 900 stations.

Considering the previous growth rate, it's expected that the 40,000th Supercharging stall will be installed before the end of this year.

The number of Tesla Superchargers (globally):

1st: September 2012

10,000: June 2018

20,000: November 2020

30,000: November 2021 (+10,000 in 1 year)

35,000: June 2022 (+5,000 in roughly 7 months)

If all of the 38,800+ stalls were powered simultaneously, at 100 kW average (for illustrative purposes), the total output would be over 3.8 GW.

As of today, Tesla Superchargers offer a peak power output of up to 250 kW, but it's expected to increase to 300 kW and beyond in the future. There was a rumor about 324 kWh in the case of V3 Superchargers.

Tesla Superchargers peak output:

The latest reports indicate that Tesla is also preparing to launch V4 Superchargers, which are expected to remind us of the design of Tesla Megachargers (for trucks), and will offer higher power and a longer cable.

Meanwhile, the refreshed Tesla Model S/Model X received a CCS Combo 2 charging inlet ahead of market launch in CCS2 markets.