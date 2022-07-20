Another day brings another hint about the rumored V4 Tesla Supercharging, which is expected to be introduced in the near future.

Twitter user John Harris released technical drawings of a planned Supercharging station in Danvers, Massachusetts, which includes "Alternative Supercharger Posts." It might be a part of the preparation to switch from V3 to V4.

As reported previously, the V4 Supercharger stalls are expected to look very similar to the Megachargers. They will be taller and narrower than the V3 Supercharger, but not as tall as Megachargers.

One of the main changes is the cable, which is on the outer side of the pedestal rather than inside, like in the V3. It appears to result in a longer length of the cable - important to handle non-Tesla EVs (assuming that the network will be opened to cars with different charging inlet locations).

According to the drawings, the handle of the plug is expected to be at the same height in both V3 and V4 versions (about 48").

The new V4 version is also expected to offer a higher power output than the V3, although there is no official info about that.

On the other hand, the existing V3 Tesla Superchargers are rumored to get a noticeable power boost from 250 kW to 324 kW (peak). The older V2 was running at up to 150 kW per stall.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced in June 2021 that the Supercharging power output will further increase, mentioning a few example levels of 280 kW, 300 kW and 350 kW. In July 2021, he repeated, "Supercharger network is being upgraded to 250kW to 300kW, so that will help too."

An increase in the peak power output might happen before the end of this year, according to unofficial reports.

Let's take a look at photos of the current Tesla's fast charging infrastructure.

Example of Tesla V3 Supercharging station:

Tesla V3 Supercharging station

Tesla Megacharger (for trucks):

Tesla Semi's Megachargers (source: The Kilowatts)

Tesla Urban Supercharger (a lower power - 72 kW for city centers):