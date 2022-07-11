As more and more Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y were delivered to customers, we can see more reports about fast charging performance.

The MIT Tesla Model Y, equipped with the completely new Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical battery cells, is expected to offer very good charging characteristics due to its tabless design.

Tesla advocate The Kilowatts recently had an opportunity to check a MIT Tesla Model Y at Tesla Supercharging station and was able to achieve promising results.

The car recharged from 0 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in 32 minutes at the Firebaugh, California, V3 Supercharger (250 kW peak output). According to the car, that's 225 miles (362 km) worth of energy.

Data was further illustrated by Colin Calvert. The charging curve shows that the charging power was quite quickly and quite linearly decreasing over the first 10 or so minutes. Then, the rate of power decrease slowed down or even stabilized, ending above 50 kW at 80% SOC.

In a previous report, The Kilowatts noted 0-97% SOC charging in 52 minutes. When unplugged, the car was ready to go 270 miles (434 km).

Both data points are better than in the case of an earlier report provided by Spoken Reviews:

9 to 20% SOC in 3 minutes

9 to 39% SOC in 6 minutes

9 to 50% SOC in 12 minutes

9 to 80% SOC in 34 minutes

9 to 90% SOC in 40 minutes

9 to 97% SOC in 50 minutes

Charging from 0 to 80% SOC in 32 minutes is good (especially for another 225 miles of driving), but not state-of-the-art. We already saw what the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP batteries can take 10-80% SOC in 18 minutes (at 800 V class charger) or 20-80% in 15 minutes.

The question is whether the currently used Tesla Model Y offers the full potential of the Tesla's new battery? The company has a long history of unlocking higher performance (charging curve tweaks, quicker acceleration or new features) through over-the-air software updates, so it's probably too early to draw any conclusions.