Tesla's Supercharging fast charging network is quickly expanding around the world, reaching new milestones.

The company announced recently on its Weibo profile in China (via CnEVPost) that the network has expanded to 1,200 Supercharging stations with 8,700 individual stalls and 700 destination charging stations (with 1,800 stalls), covering more than 370 cities and regions.

Compared to the level of 1,000 stations and 7,600 stalls announced on October 22, 2021, the company has installed some 200+ new stations (and roughly 1,100 stalls) in about eight months.

Interestingly, China now has some 50% more Superchargers than Europe, where as of early July, the company had 800 Supercharging stations across 30 countries (in several countries, some of the stations are available to non-Tesla electric vehicles).

As of the end of Q1 2022, Tesla had globally over 3,700 Supercharging stations and over 33,600 individual stalls.

It's the world's largest fast charging network of electric cars - however, we must note that depending on the market, there are at least three physical versions of the connector (proprietary in North America and some other markets, CCS2-compatible in Europe and in the most of the rest of the world, and in China, compatible with local GB/T standard).

In early June, the company announced that the number of stalls increased to 35,000. We don't know for sure, but the number of stations is probably now pretty close to 4,000 - half of them are in China and Europe, while the US remains the single largest market.

Only time will tell how quickly the network will continue to expand, especially if Tesla will decide to open the entire network to non-Tesla EVs. In the US, the non-Tesla pilot program is expected to start in 2022.

Another interesting thing is whether the average number of cars per station will continue to increase. As of the end of Q1, it was over 700 cars per station and almost 80 per single stall.

Peak charging power of the Tesla Superchargers stands at 250 kW (V3 version) and 150 kW (V2 version), but there were plans to get into 300 kW and higher levels at least since 2021.