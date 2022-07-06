According to the Biden Administration, Tesla plans to open up its Supercharger pilot program to allow non-Tesla EV owners to charge on the network in the US. A fact sheet from The White House noted that this may happen prior to the end of 2022.

If you follow the EV space, you're probably aware that Tesla is planning to open up its proprietary Supercharger network to other EVs in the future. Rather than offer the network to other automakers, which Tesla has already tried in the past, the EV maker is simply going to allow owners of non-Tesla EVs to use the network at a cost.

Tesla has already rolled out a pilot program in Europe to allow other EVs to charge on its network. Since the program first started, it has been expanded several times. Now, non-Tesla EV owners can DC Fast Charge their vehicles at Tesla Superchargers throughout much of Europe.

A recent Biden-Harris fact sheet out of The White House mentioned the upcoming Tesla Supercharger program, among other topics. The relatively brief fact sheet entitled, "Biden-⁠Harris Administration Catalyzes more than $700 Million in Private Sector Commitments to Make EV Charging More Affordable and Accessible" was released on June 28, 2022.

In a section labeled "Additional Industry Actions," the fact sheet specifically noted that Tesla will begin the production of equipment that will allow non-Tesla electric vehicle owners to use Tesla Superchargers in North America to charge their EVs. The section reads:

“Tesla is expanding production capacity of power electronics components that convert alternating current to direct current, charging cabinets, posts, and cables. Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers.”

As you can see from the snippet above, the fact sheet also highlighted some of Tesla's other achievements related to investments at its Gigafactory in Buffalo, NY.

Tesla started testing the Supercharger pilot program in areas like Norway. However, it's now available in a number of locations in Europe, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Tesla currently has about 35,000 Superchargers across the globe.