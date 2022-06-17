Tesla announced that its Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program has just expanded to five additional countries, including Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembo,urg and Switzerland.

It means that together with the previous expansion in May, non-Tesla electric vehicles can be charged at select Supercharging stations in 13 countries (see the full list below).

Tesla offers use of its CCS2-compatible chargers by non-Tesla EVs through the Tesla app, which shows the locations, and prices and allows to start a charging session. There are two options to use the stations - single-use or a subscription (Members) with a monthly fee for a lower price per kWh.

The Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot is currently available for Supercharging stations in the following countries:

France

The Netherlands

Norway

UK

Spain

Sweden

Belgium

Austria

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Luxembourg

Switzerland

We don't know the exact number of charging stations and stalls included in the pilot project, but we are probably already talking about a four-digit number of stalls.

It's expected that the program will continue to expand to more stations within current markets as well as to new markets.

Tesla announced that its long-term goal is to make its Supercharging network available to all electric vehicles. It is gradually implemented in Europe, where the Superchargers are natively compatible with the CCS2 connector (since the Model 3 launch).

" We’re starting with a select number of sites so that we can review the experience, monitor congestion and assess feedback before expanding. Future sites will only be opened to Non-Tesla vehicles if there is available capacity. "

However, there are some elements that need a double check, including how the stations will handle increased traffic and the issue of different locations of the charging inlet between the cars. Another thing is how the market will react to the fact that the Superchargers are not an exclusive Tesla feature, but a service available for all. This is why there is a pilot program.

In North America, where Tesla uses a proprietary charging connector, it will be much more complex to open the network to non-Tesla EVs. It will either require to use of an adapter, or retrofitting the charging stalls with CCS1 (SAE J1772 Combo) plugs.