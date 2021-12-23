Tesla is applying for grants in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)'s Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) to build charging stations in the state.

According to the TxVEMP page, related to DC fast charging infrastructure, Tesla has applied for support in four separate projects - most likely for new Supercharging stations (see the list here).

An interesting thing, noted in a Reddit topic posted by u/mockingbird, is that the program requires the installation of chargers with a minimum of 150 kW power and certain connectors: either CHAdeMO and CCS1, or if there is an alternative connector (like the Tesla proprietary plug), there must be a CHAdeMO and/or CCS1 plug for each alternative connector.

"A DCFC application must include: – At least one Charge de Move (CHAdeMO) connector and one Society of Automotive Engineers Combined Charging System (SAE CCS) charging protocol connector; or – If alternative connectors will be included in an application, there must be at least one CHAdeMO and/or SAE CCS charging protocol connector for each alternative connector included in the application."

It means that to get money, Tesla has to basically install an equal number of its proprietary plugs and CCS1 plugs (CHAdeMO is a retiring standard).

The question is whether the intention is to build a Supercharging station and then add also third-party CCS1 chargers at the site to comply with the program (a simple run for the money), or if Tesla intends to launch the first Supercharging stations with additional CCS1 plugs.

The company has already installed Superchargers with two types of plugs in Europe (Type 2-compatible plugs, used for DC charging of Model S/X, and CCS2 for DC charging of Model 3/Y), so it's possible.

The refreshed Model S/X in Europe will also get a CCS2 charging inlet (this version is under development), while the CCS2 plugs were recently used in a pilot program for non-Tesla EVs in the Netherlands (it has its own quirks related to station layout and cables).

There is an option that Tesla could install such dual-head Supercharging stations in Texas and also start a non-Tesla EV charging pilot (non-Tesla EVs are equipped with CCS2 charging inlets, aside from the outgoing CHAdeMO standard).

Tesla is also preparing to launch a CCS Combo 1 adapter for its own proprietary standard, but that's a different topic.