Tesla announced this week that non-Tesla electric vehicles can now charge also at select Supercharging stations in Iceland.

It's the fourteenth country in Europe (and the first new one since June), where the service is available through the Tesla app (it shows the locations, prices and allows drivers to start a charging session). Electric vehicles must be compatible with the CCS Combo 2 (CCS2) charging standard to use the charger.

In the case of Iceland, there are eight Supercharging stations deployed, although only five of them were selected for the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program.

In other countries, usually, not all stations can be used by non-Tesla EVs. We assume that it depends on the load of particular stations - whether they can handle additional vehicles without compromising the charging experience of Tesla's existing customers.

The full list of markets included in the pilot program:

France

The Netherlands

Norway

UK

Spain

Sweden

Belgium

Austria

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Iceland

We don't know the exact number of charging stations and stalls included in the pilot project, but we are talking about a three-digit number of stations and a four-digit number of stalls.

Tesla is expected to continue the expansion of the program in Europe, where new Tesla cars and Superchargers are compatible with the CCS2 charging connector, just like almost all other electric cars. It's a big advantage, compared to the North American market, where Tesla sticks with a proprietary charging connector, which can't be used by non-Tesla EVs without a special adapter.

Tesla announced previously that its long-term goal is to make its Supercharging network available to all electric vehicles. However, only time will tell when it will be implemented at full scale.

The charging connector compatibility, layout (short charging cables), marketing (exclusivity of Supercharging), as well as profitability, are some of the main points to consider when opening the network to non-Tesla EVs.

In the US, the opening of the network might be associated with the expected upcoming launch of the all-new V4 Supercharging stalls, which potentially could get a CCS1 adapter for non-Tesla EVs.