Mercedes-Benz reports 87,682 car and van sales in the US during the third quarter of 2022 (up 23% year-over-year). This positive result has enabled the company to increase the year-to-date sales to 262,456 vehicles (up 3.5%).

The most important outcome for us is that Mercedes-Benz' all-electric car sales further accelerated and reached a new quarterly record.

The company sold 2,717 units, which is about 3.1% of the total volume and a noticeable improvement over around 2,000 units in the previous two quarters.

Mercedes-Benz explains that sales improved thanks to the two new models, which arrived in September: the EQB (see price info) and the locally produced EQS SUV (see price info), which joins the EQS (sedan).

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales in the US:

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the US - Q3 2022

So far this year, Mercedes-Benz sold close to 7,000 electric cars in the US, which is not bad for the beginning of the transition to BEVs.

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales year-to-date:

Mercedes-Benz EQB - 739 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQS - 5,751 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV - 277 (new)

Total EQ: 6,767

Electric car sales are expected to further grow, as there are more models on the horizon (the Mercedes-Benz EQE is next) as well as new configurations of existing models.

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA said:

"Our Mercedes-EQ electric offensive accelerated in September with the arrival of the EQB and US-built EQS SUV at dealerships, two exciting new electric models in high demand segments. With the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated EQE Sedan, we expect a strong close the final quarter of 2022."

For reference, in Q3 Audi sold 3,911 all-electric cars, BMW 4,337, Porsche 1,325, and Volvo over 200. It means that when it comes to BEVs, Mercedes-Benz remains in the middle of the pack of established premium/luxury brands from Europe.

Mercedes-Benz sales in the US: